$SFIX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SFIX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,429,116 of trading volume.

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SFIX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SFIX stock page ):

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344

CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SFIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

