$SFIX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SFIX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,429,116 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SFIX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SFIX stock page):
$SFIX Insider Trading Activity
$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344
- CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,840,769 shares (+466.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,732,499
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,090,084 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,292,773
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 2,187,953 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,110,847
- POTRERO CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC removed 928,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,016,763
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 790,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,568,042
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 741,876 shares (-81.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,411,097
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 731,029 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,375,844
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SFIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SFIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SFIX forecast page.
You can track data on $SFIX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.