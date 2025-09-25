SFIX Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, AI Investments Boost Engagement

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined from the year-earlier quarter. Meanwhile, the bottom line fared better year over year.



The company’s progress was driven by the successful execution of its transformation strategy, highlighted by enhancements to client experience and product assortment. Investments in AI capabilities, a broader selection of leading brands and the personalized service of its Stylists further strengthened the platform, supporting higher engagement and positioning Stitch Fix for continued growth.

More on Stitch Fix’s Q4 Results

SFIX reported an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 13 cents. The metric was also narrower than the loss of 12 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Stitch Fix recorded net revenues of $311.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301 million. However, the metric decreased 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.



The number of active clients engaged in ongoing operations was 2,309,000, marking a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. The average net revenues generated per active client (RPAC) from ongoing operations were $549, representing an increase of 3% from the previous year, surpassing our estimate of $545. This marks the sixth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue per active customer growth, underscoring the strong engagement of clients who are joining and staying with the platform.



Fix average order value (AOV) increased 12% year over year, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth. This growth was fueled by a higher number of items per Fix, reflecting greater adoption of larger Fix offerings, as well as a 7.6% year-over-year increase in average unit retail, supported by the introduction of fresh, trend-right merchandise across the assortment.

Insight Into SFIX’s Margins & Expenses

In the fiscal fourth quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s gross profit declined 4.7% to $135.7 million from $142.5 million in the year-ago period. Also, the gross margin decreased 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 43.6%. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to higher transportation costs stemming from carrier rate increases, including those from USPS, as well as a mix shift toward non-apparel categories. We expected the gross profit to decline 7.1% year over year to $132.4 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined 20.3% from $184.4 million in the prior-year quarter to $146.9 million. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, were 47.2%, down significantly from 57.7% in the prior-year quarter. We anticipated SG&A expenses to decline 17.2% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Advertising expense represented 9.5% of revenues in the fourth quarter, up 50 basis points from the prior-year period, reflecting the company’s broader reinvestment in revenues and active client growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to spending.



Stitch Fix reported an adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million compared with $9.5 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting its ongoing cost-management discipline. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin declined 20 bps year over year to 2.8% in the quarter under review.

SFIX Stock Past Three-Month Performance



SFIX’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Inventory & Equity Overview

The company ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $114 million, short-term investments of $120.9 million, no debt, net inventory of $118.4 million and shareholders’ equity of $203 million.



The net cash provided by operating activities was $7 million and the free cash was $2.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Stitch Fix’s FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Stitch Fix anticipates net revenues between $333 million and $338 million, representing year-over-year growth of 4.4-6%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $8-$11 million, implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.4-3.3%.



The outlook for fiscal 2026 reflects a modest growth trajectory, with total revenues expected to range from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion, indicating a 1-5% increase over the prior year. The company projects a full-year gross margin of 43-44% and adjusted EBITDA of $30-$45 million, suggesting a margin of 2.3-3.4%. Advertising expenses are forecast to be 9-10% of revenues, and Stitch Fix expects to generate positive free cash flow for the full fiscal year.



SFIX stock has surged 69.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 11.4% growth.

