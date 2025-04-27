Stocks
SFD

$SFD Earnings Preview: Recent $SFD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 27, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

$SFD ($SFD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,653,874,980 and earnings of $0.47 per share.

$SFD Insider Trading Activity

$SFD insiders have traded $SFD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROUP LTD/ADR WH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550,415 shares for an estimated $311,008,300.
  • LONG WAN purchased 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $64,000,000
  • CHARLES SHANE SMITH (President & CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $600,000
  • HANK SHENGHUA HE purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $340,000
  • MARK L. HALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,000
  • STEVEN FRANCE (President, Packaged Meats) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $150,000
  • KELLER D. WATTS (Chief Business Officer) purchased 6,733 shares for an estimated $134,660
  • DOUG SUTTON (Chief Manufacturing Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
  • DONOVAN OWENS (President, U.S. Fresh Pork) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
  • TENNILLE J. CHECKOVICH (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $40,000
  • KRAIG A. WESTERBEEK (President, Hog Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

SFD

