SFC Energy, Linc Polska Expand Partnership With EUR 1.5 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - SFC Energy AG (SSMFF.PK, F3C.F), a supplier of fuel cells, Friday announced expansion of its partnership with Linc Polska, a provider of mobile surveillance and security solutions, by signing a new framework agreement for 2026 of approximately 1.5 million euros.

The new agreement reflects the ongoing demand for the company's fuel cell solutions for unmanned automated security applications. It also confirms the company's plans for regional expansion of business in Central Europe and other regions.

Under the expanded partnership, the EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells will be deployed in mobile CCTV surveillance units.

SFC's stock closed at $14.42 on the OTC Markets.

