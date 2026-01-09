Markets

SFC Energy, Linc Polska Expand Partnership With EUR 1.5 Mln Deal

January 09, 2026 — 05:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SFC Energy AG (SSMFF.PK, F3C.F), a supplier of fuel cells, Friday announced expansion of its partnership with Linc Polska, a provider of mobile surveillance and security solutions, by signing a new framework agreement for 2026 of approximately 1.5 million euros.

The new agreement reflects the ongoing demand for the company's fuel cell solutions for unmanned automated security applications. It also confirms the company's plans for regional expansion of business in Central Europe and other regions.

Under the expanded partnership, the EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells will be deployed in mobile CCTV surveillance units.

SFC's stock closed at $14.42 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.