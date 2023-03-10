SF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.64, changing hands as low as $58.64 per share. Stifel Financial Corporation shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SF's low point in its 52 week range is $49.31 per share, with $72.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.66.

