SF Holding snags year's tightest yield for a Chinese POE

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (IFR) - SF Holding yesterday priced a US$700m bond that extended its curve and achieved the tightest all-in yield year to date in the offshore market for a privately owned Chinese issuer, benefiting from heavy demand as the express delivery sector is seen as a potential beneficiary from the coronavirus outbreak.

The courier service company priced the 2.875% 10-year bonds at 98.935 to yield 2.999%, or Treasuries plus 137.5bp, the tight end of final guidance of 140bp (+/-2.5bp) and 32.5bp tighter than initial 170bp area guidance.

The Reg S issue drew final order of over US$6.2bn from 206 accounts, including US$1.7bn from the leads. The final book did not shrink much from peak orders of US$6.5bn, even though final pricing tightened 32.5bp from initial guidance and landed inside the issuer's curve.

Pricing was in the middle of Nomura's trading desk's fair value estimate of 135bp–140bp over Treasuries but inside the joint bookrunners' own fair value estimate.

A banker on the deal said JBRs put fair value at around 160bp wide of Treasuries taking into account the spread on SF's 4.125% 2023s ahead of initial guidance and the maturity extension of the new bonds, as well as the trading spread of JD.com's 3.375% 2030s and Hon Hai Precision Industry's 4.25% 2029s.

"In fact, the books allowed SF to price even tighter. But the company values a long-term relationship with investors. It wants to leave some room for secondary performance so it decided to offer a more generous yield," said the banker. He pointed out that some recent deals from state-owned enterprises traded weak in the aftermarket, such as CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping and Huaneng Power International, partly because of too aggressive pricing.

FURTHER TIGHTENING

The SF bonds performed well in the aftermarket, tightening more than 15bp at a spread of 122.5bp/121.5bp wide of Treasuries at noon on Friday.

Asian investors took 96% of the bonds and Europe 4%. Of the notes, 61% went to fund managers, 27% to banks, 8% to insurance, and 4% to private banks and others.

The Reg S notes will be issued by wholly owned subsidiary SF Holding Investment and guaranteed by the Shenzhen-listed parent.

The notes have expected ratings of A3/A–/A–, on par with the guarantor. All three global rating agencies have a negative outlook on SF, on expectations of potentially higher leverage in the medium term, following increased capex in 2018 and the debt-funded acquisition of DHL's Greater China supply chain operations in February 2019.

Proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Another banker on the deal said the coronavirus epidemic highlighted SF's leading industry position and fuelled demand from Chinese banks and fund managers.

"SF is one of the three logistics service providers recommended by the state post bureau during this time and is responsible for the logistics of medical supply," said the banker. "Its general business has been impacted by the outbreak but there is also more home delivery demand." The two other logistics service providers are JD and EMS.

The banker said investors overall are not too concerned about the outbreak and expect it will not last too long.

Clare Guo, a credit analyst at Nomura's trading desk, expects the coronavirus outbreak to have a negative impact on SF’s cashflows, cost control and profitability, as it might affect the company's short-term parcel delivery volume and increase the cost of resumption of work. She also expects the construction of its Ezhou logistics centre in Hubei to be delayed, which may add to costs.

However, despite the negative impact, she expects SF to strengthen its leading industry position. Leveraging its air-cargo capacity, SF "may gain more market share as demand for logistics delivery remains robust and its peers are experiencing difficulties delivering parcels via land carriage in a time-efficient way," she wrote in a note.

SF first tapped the US dollar bond market in July 2018 with a US$500m 4.125% five-year bond priced at Treasuries plus 140bp.

It has now used up its entire offshore debt issuance quota received from the National Development and Reform Commission.

Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS Bank, HSBC and ICBC International were joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.

