S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Embarks on Major Share Buyback

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6936) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a significant share buyback plan, demonstrating strong confidence in its growth prospects and intrinsic value. The company has successfully repurchased over 20 million A shares, with a total value of approximately RMB 758 million, accounting for 0.42% of its current total share capital. This strategic move aligns with the company’s regulatory compliance and previously established buyback scheme.

For further insights into HK:6936 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.