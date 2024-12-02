S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Embarks on Major Share Buyback

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6936) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a significant share buyback plan, demonstrating strong confidence in its growth prospects and intrinsic value. The company has successfully repurchased over 20 million A shares, with a total value of approximately RMB 758 million, accounting for 0.42% of its current total share capital. This strategic move aligns with the company’s regulatory compliance and previously established buyback scheme.
For further insights into HK:6936 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.