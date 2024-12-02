News & Insights

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Embarks on Major Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6936) has released an update.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a significant share buyback plan, demonstrating strong confidence in its growth prospects and intrinsic value. The company has successfully repurchased over 20 million A shares, with a total value of approximately RMB 758 million, accounting for 0.42% of its current total share capital. This strategic move aligns with the company’s regulatory compliance and previously established buyback scheme.

