SEZL

Sezzle To Repurchase Up To US$5 Mln Of Shares

December 22, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL, SZL.AX) said that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to US$5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The repurchase program will commence no earlier than January 17, 2024, following the company's delisting from the ASX, and is expected to be completed over the following 12-month period thereafter.

