Sezzle (SEZL) Price Target Increased by 9.27% to 31.06

The average one-year price target for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) has been revised to 31.06 / share. This is an increase of 9.27% from the prior estimate of 28.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 44.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 204.50% from the latest reported closing price of 10.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waypoint Capital Advisors holds 99K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 12K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Macquarie Group holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.