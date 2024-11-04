Sezzle Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Sezzle Inc. SEZL is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after market close.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

SEZL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2024 by more than 100%.

Sezzle Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sezzle Inc. Quote

Sezzle’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $52.6 million, suggesting a 28.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Top-line growth is likely to have benefited from healthy growth in consumer purchase frequency and a rise in subscriber count because of the launch of Sezzle Anywhere.

We expect the lifetime value of SEZL’s customers to have increased on the back of the launch of the company’s premium and anywhere subscription products. We believe that the launch of a product marketplace and payment streets are likely to have augmented customer experience, leading to an increment in consumer lifetime values.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is anticipated to have been driven by strong margins.

What Our Model Says About SEZL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sezzle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SEZL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Genpact G: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.2 million, indicating growth of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 80 cents per share, suggesting a 5.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. G surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 6.9%.

G has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.5 per share, suggesting a 4.3% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. IT beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 17.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +10.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.