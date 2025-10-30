Sezzle Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Sezzle Inc. SEZL will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after market close.

SEZL has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 125.1%.

Sezzle Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sezzle Inc. Quote

Sezzle’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $103.9 million, increasing 48.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Multiple factors are likely to have boosted the top line. Firstly, we expect On-Demand to have displayed strong acceptance, driving revenues. We are also bullish on the ongoing synergies from the company’s partnership with WebBank, and anticipate the same to have provided additional support to the top line.

On the product front, new app improvements and features, including Pay-in-5, Browser Extension and Sezzle Balance, are likely to have attracted more customers, increasing its revenues.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is 65 cents, hinting at a year-over-year 32.7% growth. Healthy margins and cost discipline are expected to have been tailwinds to the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About SEZL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sezzle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SEZL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.36 per share, implying an 88.8% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Dave Inc. DAVE: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $131.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 41.8%. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.29 per share, implying a 51.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 105.4%.

DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.