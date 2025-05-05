Sezzle Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Sezzle Inc. SEZL is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7, after the bell. SEZL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter of 2024 by 40.7%.

Sezzle’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects revenues at $64.8 million, marking a 37.9% increase from the year-ago quarter. This anticipated top-line growth is likely driven by a larger, more engaged subscriber base and favorable momentum from the company’s partnership with WebBank. As part of this collaboration, the company introduced Sezzle On-Demand, enabling non-subscribers to access the Sezzle Platform at any online or in-store merchant by paying a one-time finance charge.

For the bottom line, the consensus estimate stands at 32 cents per share, indicating a 45.5% year-over-year increase, supported by strong revenue gains and disciplined cost management.

Sezzle Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sezzle Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says About SEZL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sezzle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SEZL has an Earnings ESP of -15.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

V2X, Inc., VVX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating growth of 2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 92 cents per share, suggesting a 2.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. VVX surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 14%.

VVX has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 5.

Remitly Global, Inc. RELY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $347 million, indicating 28.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, compared with earnings of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter. RELY surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 58.8%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

