Sezzle reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.92, consensus 89c

Reports Q3 revenue $70.0M, consensus $52.63M. As of September 30, 2024, Sezzle (SEZL) had $88.3M of cash and cash equivalents, $8.3M of which was restricted. “This quarter has been transformative for the company. In addition to outperforming our expectations, we were able to successfully launch a banking program with WebBank,” stated Charlie Youakim, Sezzle CEO. “The banking program marks an exciting new chapter for our company, enabling us to expand access to innovative financial solutions to a broader audience. These developments fuel our optimism as we approach the seasonal year-end holiday period and close out FY2024.”
