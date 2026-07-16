Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Sezzle Inc. (SEZL). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 28.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $193.27 in the previous session. Sezzle Inc. has gained 197.1% since the start of the year compared to the -8.8% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -9.5% return for the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, Sezzle Inc. reported EPS of $1.43 versus consensus estimate of $1.24.

For the current fiscal year, Sezzle Inc. is expected to post earnings of $5.1 per share on $592.59 in revenues. This represents a 42.06% change in EPS on a 31.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.41 per share on $741.11 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 25.74% and 25.06%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Sezzle Inc. has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Sezzle Inc.? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Sezzle Inc. has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 37X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 49.4X versus its peer group's average of 7.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Sezzle Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Sezzle Inc. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Sezzle Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does SEZL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SEZL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI). KSPI has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR beat our consensus estimate by 9.13%, and for the current fiscal year, KSPI is expected to post earnings of $12.23 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR have gained 7.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.31X and a P/CF of 8.33X.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is in the top 34% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SEZL and KSPI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.