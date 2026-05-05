Sezzle Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Sezzle Inc. SEZL will release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close.

SEZL has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 66.7%.

Sezzle Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sezzle Inc. Quote

Sezzle’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $132.2 million, hinting at a 26% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Sezzle pivoted its marketing focus toward subscription-based products like Sezzle Premium and Sezzle Anywhere. Top-line growth is likely attributable to these subscribers, who have a higher lifetime value than on-demand users due to their formal commitment to the platform.

We expect the company to have witnessed heightened consumer engagement. As of December 2025, the monthly app sessions gained 51% year over year, with a purchase frequency of 6.6X per quarter. It indicates that the company holds potential to become a daily utility.

The company has been leveraging AI as a force multiplier to boost output and scale while optimizing support costs. Our expectations lie within Sezzle’s ability to utilize this technology to enhance the consumer ecosystem, which is likely to have translated into generating higher revenues.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $1.24, suggesting a 24% year-over-year rally.

What Our Model Says About SEZL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sezzle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SEZL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Klarna Group plc KLAR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is $914.3 million, indicating a year-over-year jump of 34.3%. For loss, the consensus estimate is pegged at 18 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 26 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company has an average negative earnings surprise of 137.9%.

KEEL has an Earnings ESP of +12.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 14.

Keel Infrastructure Corp KEEL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is kept at $33.6 million, indicating a 49.7% year-over-year plunge. For loss, the consensus estimate is pegged at 11 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company has an average negative earnings surprise of 33.3%.

KEEL has an Earnings ESP of +61.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.

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Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keel Infrastructure Corp (KEEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.