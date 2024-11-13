News & Insights

Sezzle enters partnership with Rural King

November 13, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Sezzle (SEZL) announced its partnership with Rural King. Sezzle will be available online and across all 130 Rural King locations nationwide, providing customers with a flexible, interest-free financing option just in time for the holiday season. Rural King is a General Merchandise Store that serves communities with a wide range of essential goods, including food, feed, seed, farm, and home products. By partnering with Sezzle, Rural King customers can make their everyday purchases while taking advantage of a modern payment solution that empowers them to buy now and pay over time with no interest.

