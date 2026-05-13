Sezzle (BIT:1SEZL) Price Target Increased by 25.99% to 100.37

The average one-year price target for Sezzle (BIT:1SEZL) has been revised to €100.37 / share. This is an increase of 25.99% from the prior estimate of €79.67 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €93.61 to a high of €109.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from the latest reported closing price of €72.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sezzle. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 37.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SEZL is 0.08%, an increase of 50.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 14,136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,123K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing a decrease of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SEZL by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Accredited Investors holds 887K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SEZL by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 764K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 489K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SEZL by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 378K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 68.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SEZL by 28.46% over the last quarter.

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