Sezzle and Sea have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Sezzle, a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a Minneapolis-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech operating primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The company extends point-of-sale credit to consumers through its flagship Pay-in-Four product, which splits a purchase into four equal installments over six weeks.

About the Company

Sezzle has built out a payments ecosystem that includes Pay-in-Two, Pay-in-Full, and longer-term installment options through third-party lenders, as well as a virtual card product that lets users shop at any merchant. The company also monetizes through subscription tiers like Sezzle Anywhere and Sezzle Premium, which unlock access to a wider merchant network.

In short, Sezzle is competing in the crowded BNPL space by layering flexible credit options on top of a virtual card infrastructure, giving it reach beyond just its direct merchant partnerships.

SEZL is valued at $2.5 billion and has a Forward PE of 16. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth and “C” in both Value and Momentum.

Q4 Earnings Beat

Sezzle delivered a strong fourth quarter, beating EPS expectation by 26%, and posting their seventh straight earnings beat. The company reported $1.21 in EPS and revenue of $130 million, ahead of the $128 million consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 79% year over year to $58.3 million, showing meaningful operating leverage as the platform scales. The company also raised its FY26 outlook, guiding to $4.70 in EPS versus $4.33 expected and projecting revenue growth of 25 to 30% year over year.

User growth and engagement metrics reinforced the beat. Monthly On Demand and Subscribers reached a record 918,000, while app sessions surged 51% year over year by December.

Management emphasized a focus on higher lifetime value subscribers and proprietary shopping features, positioning the company to sustain earnings quality into 2026, with guidance calling for $170 million in adjusted net income, up 31% year over year on a per share basis.

Estimates Head Higher

Over the last three months, we have seen analysts move earnings estimates back and forth. But since the earnings report, numbers have shot higher.

For the current quarter, estimates have gone from $1.16 to $1.24 over the last 7 days. This is a 7% jump.

For next quarter, we had a small lift of 3%, with estimates going to $0.96 from $0.93.

For the current year, estimates have gone from $4.33 to $4.69, a jump of 8%.

The longer-term numbers are shooting higher as well, with estimates for next year going from $5.46 to $5.8, an increase of 6%.

One notable upgrade after EPS was B. Riley Securities, which reiterated their “Buy” and lifted their price target from $76 to $99.

The Technical Take

The stock was on fire in 2025, moving from $40 to $186 in just three months. But the froth came out after an August quarter that took the stock down 40% in just a couple days.

Since then, the stock has slowly moved lower, bottoming out at $50 before rallying to $86 after the latest earnings report. SEZL has pulled back since, so let’s look at some moving averages:

21-day: $67

50-day: $68.50

200-day: $92

Investors can look to that $67-69 area as support and the $90-92 level as resistance.

Moreover, there is a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that held on the latest pullback. If this $67 area can hold, the stock has a lot of upside. A move back under $60 would signal failure of the technical setup and a larger fundamental problem that isn’t reflected in the latest quarter.

In Summary

Sezzle is delivering consistent earnings beats, expanding margins, raising guidance, and seeing upward estimate revisions across multiple time frames. At 16 times forward earnings, the stock is not priced like a hyper growth fintech, even as revenue is projected to grow 25 to 30% and adjusted net income climbs more than 30%.

That combination of growth, operating leverage, and rising estimates helps explain the Zacks Rank #1.

Technically, the stock is still repairing damage from last year’s sharp pullback but the recent move lower after earnings provides investors a nice buying opportunity.

Bear of the Day:

Sea Ltd., a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is one of the premier growth stories in emerging markets, riding the digital adoption wave across Southeast Asia and parts of Latin America.

After a dramatic boom and bust cycle over the past few years, the stock has staged a meaningful recovery. But after a slow and steady bleed, a recent earnings report took the stock to lows not seen since 2024, 60% off the September highs.

With slowing momentum and rising competition, investors are starting to question whether the next leg higher will be harder to achieve than the last.

About the Company

Founded in 2009 and going public in 2017, Sea Limited has expanded from a regional gaming company into a diversified consumer internet platform serving Southeast Asia and Latin America. The company operates across digital entertainment, e-commerce, and financial services, building an ecosystem designed to capture users across multiple stages of their online spending journey.

Sea operates through three primary segments: E commerce, led by Shopee, which generates the majority of revenue through marketplace transactions and related services; Digital Entertainment, anchored by Garena and its global gaming titles; and Digital Financial Services, branded as SeaMoney, which includes mobile wallets, consumer and SME lending, banking, and insurance products.

The company has a market cap of $52B, with a Zacks Style Score of “A” in Growth and “A” in Momentum.

Q4 Earnings Miss

Sea reported a mixed fourth quarter, missing on earnings with $0.80 versus $0.90 expected, though revenue of $6.85 billion topped estimates. Adjusted EBITDA rose 33% year over year to $787 million but fell short of the $850 million consensus.

Shopee remained the growth engine, with GMV reaching $36.7 billion, up 28.6% year over year. For 2026, management is guiding to roughly 25% GMV growth at Shopee and adjusted EBITDA at least flat year over year.

Shopee served roughly 400 million active buyers in 2025, with frequency and monthly buyers both rising double digits. Logistics investments are accelerating, with Exp Express now handling about 30 million parcels per day and same day delivery gaining traction in major metros.

Meanwhile, SeaMoney’s loan book grew 80% year over year to $9.2 billion with stable credit metrics, and Garena is guiding to double digit bookings growth in 2026. The strategy is consistent, but with EBITDA guidance capped at no lower year over year, investors are clearly questioning how much incremental upside remains near term.

Earnings Estimates Fall After Earnings

Analysts have lowered numbers across all-time frames since SE reported earnings. But this is not new, analysts have been taking numbers down for the last 90 days.

Let’s look at how the numbers have dropped, along with the stock over the last three months.

For the current quarter, estimates have fallen for $1.35 to $1.14, or 15%. For next quarter, estimates fell from $1.45 to $1.17 or 19%.

Looking down the road, next year’s numbers have been taken down 9%, going from $5.64 to $5.16.

And for next year we see a 13% drop, with estimates going from $7.65 to $6.68.

Technical Take

The stock has been a bleeder since October, with a slow and steady push down from $180 to $80. That is some major damage, and while the stock has rallied off the recent lows, investors should look to sell any up move into resistance.

Let’s look at some moving averages:

21-day: $107

50-day: $118

200-day: $150

Recent support was at $80, but if that were to break the stock could see pressure down to the 2024 breakout level of $60.

In Summary

Sea still has scale, strong user engagement, and long-term structural tailwinds in emerging markets. Shopee continues to grow GMV at a healthy pace, SeaMoney is expanding rapidly with stable credit metrics, and Garena is stabilizing. On paper, the ecosystem remains intact.

The issue is momentum. Earnings missed, EBITDA guidance is capped, estimates are falling across time frames, and the stock is in a clear downtrend. With resistance overhead and analysts cutting numbers, rallies look more like selling opportunities than fresh entry points. Until estimate revisions stabilize and the chart repairs, the risk remains to the downside.

AmEx's Big Game Plan: Turning Stadium Cheers to Card Swipes

American Express Co. is doubling down on sports and entertainment through new partnerships that deepen its presence across major U.S. stadiums and professional teams. It will become the official payments partner of stadiums and teams like MetLife Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. The move underscores AXP’s broader strategy of linking its payments ecosystem with premium experiences that resonate with its affluent customer base.

The partnerships will integrate these venues into the American Express Venue Collection, enabling eligible cardholders to snag presale tickets, exclusive deals and even statement credits for concessions. These perks will begin rolling out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the spring event season and at MetLife Stadium ahead of the upcoming NFL season. By embedding its payment network into the live-event ecosystem, the company is positioning itself to capture higher card spending during game days, potentially supporting transaction volumes and reinforcing its premium card franchise.

The strategy aligns with AXP’s long-standing focus on lifestyle benefits and loyalty-driven growth. Historically, partnerships in sports and entertainment have been effective tools for attracting and retaining customers, especially among affluent consumers who appreciate exclusive access and tailored experiences. AXP’s processed volumes rose 10% year over year in fourth-quarter 2025.

The new agreements also build on AXP’s previous collaborations with Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins, helping to extend its presence in key sports markets across the United States. By blending payments with entertainment access, the company is effectively turning moments of fan excitement into stronger card engagement and long-term customer retention.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc.

Mastercard actively participates in the entertainment world with a bunch of exciting initiatives. Its Priceless platform offers its eligible cardholders exclusive access to events, VIP experiences and top-notch seats. Mastercard’s purchase transactions rose 9.1% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Visa is deeply engaged in the space of entertainment and sports through various sponsorships and partnerships. It serves as a global payment partner for major events like the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FIFA World Cup, Oracle Red Bull Racing and many other events. Visa's payments volume increased 8% year over year on a constant-dollar basis in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

American Express’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 12.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 15%.

From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34X, up from the industry average of 10.16X. AXP carries a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.50 per share, implying a 13.8% jump from the year-ago period.

