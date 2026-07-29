Is SEZL Stock Attractive After Strong Growth and Higher Guidance?

Sezzle Inc. SEZL has moved deeper into investor focus after rapid revenue growth, expanding profitability and a higher full-year 2026 outlook. The stock’s appeal now depends on whether operating momentum can keep pace with its valuation.

The central question is not whether the latest quarter was strong. It was. The harder question is whether Sezzle can sustain growth while managing yield normalization, funding needs and product execution risk.

SEZL Posts Strong Growth and Profitability

First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 29.2% year over year to $135.5 million. Gross merchandise volume, the value of transactions processed on the platform, increased 37.3% to $1.1 billion.

Profitability scaled with revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $71.1 million, equal to a 52.5% margin, while adjusted earnings per share were $1.43. Those figures show that higher consumer engagement and expense discipline translated into meaningful operating leverage.

The platform also benefited from greater purchase frequency, rising subscribers and broader use of virtual card and open-loop capabilities. Affirm Holdings AFRM offers another public-market reference point for installment payment investors, as it is also built around paying over time at the point of sale.

Sezzle's Valuation Demands Execution

SEZL trades at 7.79X forward 12-month sales per share. That is above 5.34X for the Zacks sub-industry, 3.20X for the Zacks sector and 4.87X for the S&P 500.

The valuation leaves less room for operational slippage. The $181 price target reflects 8.98X sales per share, which means investors are already being asked to underwrite continued growth, rising engagement and successful product expansion.



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Block Inc. XYZ, through Afterpay, is another relevant comparison in digital payments and buy now, pay later. Its presence reinforces that Sezzle is operating in a competitive payments market where product breadth and consumer retention matter.

SEZL Gains From Raised Estimates

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue-growth guidance to 30% to 35%, up from the prior range of 25% to 30%. Adjusted net income guidance increased to $180 million, and adjusted earnings per share guidance rose to $5.10 from $4.70.

Funding costs could become another lever. Sezzle expects net interest expense to improve as it moves forward with refinancing its current credit facility, which matures next April.

Share repurchases may also help per-share earnings. The company repurchased $24.8 million of common stock in the first quarter, and management noted some benefit from repurchases in its updated earnings-per-share outlook.



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Sezzle Still Faces Yield and Funding Risks

The bullish case is not without offsets. First-quarter revenue yield declined roughly 80 basis points year over year because of mix shifts in merchant and virtual-card activity and fewer consumer fees.

Management also cautioned against annualizing first-quarter margins. The first quarter is typically helped by tax refunds and stronger credit performance, while later quarters may face more normal provisions and a smoother yield profile.

Pay-in-5 adds another watch item. The product increased working capital in the first quarter, and broader adoption could lengthen the cash conversion cycle while making funding terms more important.

Regulatory and product timing also matter. Sezzle plans to submit a banking charter application in mid-2026, but the process is long and not guaranteed. Products now in development are excluded from 2026 guidance, so delays could push upside further out.

SEZL’s Scorecard Points to Selective Optimism

The bottom line is that SEZL looks attractive for investors willing to pay for growth, but the setup is execution-heavy. Revenue growth, product adoption, funding efficiency and credit discipline all need to remain aligned for the premium valuation to hold.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A support a favorable near-term and growth-oriented view, especially when considered alongside a top Zacks Rank. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Value Score of D is the counterweight. It signals that SEZL is not a low-entry-valuation story. The stock’s attractiveness depends more on sustained execution than on valuation support alone.

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Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.