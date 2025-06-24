$SEZL stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEZL stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $78,273,275 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SEZL:
$SEZL Insider Trading Activity
$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 436,009 shares for an estimated $33,691,826.
- PAUL PARADIS (Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 115,200 shares for an estimated $10,537,579.
- AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 52,684 shares for an estimated $5,515,525.
- KERISSA HOLLIS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $143,318
$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,890,256 shares (+3370.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,401,031
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,912,574 shares (+3485.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,289,706
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,691,217 shares (+5865.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,676,561
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,527,643 shares (+3676.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,189,464
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,957,953 shares (+3543.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,312,980
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,908,910 shares (+3486.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,601,869
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,307,782 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,628,513
$SEZL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEZL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
