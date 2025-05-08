$SEZL stock is up 49% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEZL stock has now risen 49% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $267,670,357 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SEZL:
$SEZL Insider Trading Activity
$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL MARTIN PURCELL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,501 shares for an estimated $10,602,054.
- PAUL PARADIS (Executive Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,932 shares for an estimated $7,555,940.
- KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $1,093,533
- KYLE M. BREHM has made 2 purchases buying 216 shares for an estimated $82,212 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,890,256 shares (+3370.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,401,031
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC added 241,683 shares (+2788.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,432,319
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 234,305 shares (+28890.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,174,901
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 227,456 shares (+3608.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,935,939
- HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC. added 226,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,913,052
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 174,708 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,095,562
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 136,488 shares (+3804.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,762,066
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SEZL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEZL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Northland Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEZL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEZL forecast page.
You can track data on $SEZL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.