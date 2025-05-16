$SEZL stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEZL stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,070,812 of trading volume.

$SEZL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SEZL:

$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 436,009 shares for an estimated $33,691,826 .

. PAUL PARADIS (Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 119,132 shares for an estimated $16,334,485 .

. PAUL MARTIN PURCELL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,501 shares for an estimated $10,602,054 .

. AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,549,864 .

. KERISSA HOLLIS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $143,318

KYLE M. BREHM has made 2 purchases buying 216 shares for an estimated $82,212 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SEZL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEZL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEZL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEZL forecast page.

You can track data on $SEZL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.