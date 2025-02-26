$SEZL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEZL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,817,319 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SEZL:
$SEZL Insider Trading Activity
$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL MARTIN PURCELL has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 145,140 shares for an estimated $28,281,551.
- PAUL PARADIS (Executive Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,222 shares for an estimated $7,995,746.
- KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,457 shares for an estimated $1,245,533.
- AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,061,655.
- JUSTIN KRAUSE (SVP FINANCE AND CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,000.
- KYLE M. BREHM has made 2 purchases buying 216 shares for an estimated $82,212 and 0 sales.
$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 75,007 shares (+275.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,186,790
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 71,019 shares (+792.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,166,660
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 63,140 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,151,212
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 57,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,732,289
- INVESCO LTD. removed 32,050 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,198,390
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 19,014 shares (+912.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,863,781
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 18,957 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,849,200
