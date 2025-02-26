$SEZL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEZL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,817,319 of trading volume.

$SEZL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SEZL:

$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL MARTIN PURCELL has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 145,140 shares for an estimated $28,281,551 .

. PAUL PARADIS (Executive Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,222 shares for an estimated $7,995,746 .

. KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,457 shares for an estimated $1,245,533 .

. AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,061,655 .

. JUSTIN KRAUSE (SVP FINANCE AND CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,000 .

. KYLE M. BREHM has made 2 purchases buying 216 shares for an estimated $82,212 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SEZL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.