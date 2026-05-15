SEZL Soars 103% in 6 Months: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Sezzle Inc.’s SEZL stock has skyrocketed 103% over the past six months against an 8.6% dip and compared with the 13.9% jump in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Meanwhile, SEZL has outperformed its industry peers; FirstCash FCFS has jumped 47.5%, while Mastercard MA has declined 8.4%.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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The recent performance shows that SEZL outperforms FirstCash and Mastercard as well. Sezzle has gained 39.5%, beating FirstCash’s 9.9% growth and Mastercard’s 5.5% dip.

Let us delve deeper to find whether riding the rally is still worth it for investors.

SEZL Banks on On-Demand for Sustained Top-Line Growth

Sezzle’s On-Demand provides users with a flexible option to Pay-in-4 wherever Visa is accepted. As of March 31, 2026, Monthly On-Demand & Subscribers (MODS) totaled 887,000, a 34.8% year-over-year increase. Seasonality risks resulted in a sequential dip in Monthly On-Demand users; however, active subscribers climbed 48.4% year over year.

On-Demand boosted the gross merchandise volume (GMV) by 37.3% year over year, backed by its popularity during the first quarter of 2026. In addition to that, average purchase frequency reached a quarterly record of 7.1X, up from 6.1X in the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of 2026, these aforementioned vectors resulted in top-line growth of 29.2% from the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter of 2026, marketing expenses more than doubled due to subscriber acquisition, retention and engagement. Despite this growth, the operating margin widened 3.3 percentage points, with net income expanding 3.4 percentage points. It displayed Sezzle’s ability to conduct prudent cost management, which supports On-Demand’s growth trajectory, driving the company’s top line in the long haul.

The highly recurring nature of MODS results in a robust lifetime value. Hence, it is certain that the company’s growth trajectory is dependent on its ability to win and retain On-Demand users.

SEZL’s Robust Liquidity Position

The company maintains an outstanding liquidity position. Its current ratio stands at 3.65. While the metric showed a slight decline from the preceding quarter’s 3.92, it gained 39.3% from the year-ago quarter. The improvement is certainly due to substantial growth in SEZL’s cash chest. That being said, the company holds zero current debt, solidifying its liquidity position. A current ratio of more than 1 ensures efficient payment of short-term obligations.

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Sezzle’s Top & Bottom-Line Outlook Appears Strong

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2026 sales is set at $592.6 million, suggesting a 31.6% year-over-year rally, with 24.4% growth anticipated for 2027. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.09 per share for 2026, hinting at a 41.8% year-over-year jump, and that for 2027 suggests a 23.8% rise.

Over the past 60 days, four EPS estimates for 2025 and three for 2026 have been revised upward with no downward adjustments. In the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings moved up 8.5%, and the 2026 estimate showed an 8.6% uptrend. These upward revisions highlight analysts' confidence.

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Hurry Up & Buy Sezzle Now

We recommend investors buy SEZL now because of its outstanding growth and robust financial prowess. Sezzle is witnessing a significant surge in customer wins on the back of its On-Demand payment flexibility and purchase frequency of 7.1X, resulting in an explosive top-line growth in the first quarter of 2026.

While the company recorded a significant rise in marketing expenses, cost optimization is evident from its expanding margins. A current ratio of 3.65, combined with zero current debt, demonstrates a solid liquidity profile. Sezzle’s solid top and bottom-line prospects and bullish analyst sentiment for 2026 make it a highly profitable and high-momentum investment.

SEZL currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.