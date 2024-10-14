Seymour Whyte And John Holland JV Secures EUR 432 Mln Railway Upgrade Contract In Queensland

(RTTNews) - Seymour Whyte, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in Australia, has partnered with John Holland in a 50-50 joint venture to upgrade a railway section between Beerburrum and Nambour in southeast Queensland.

The project, valued at 432 million euros or A$695 million, is set to commence in 2025 and will span two years. Key upgrades will include track duplication, rail straightening, enhancements to a park-and-ride facility, and improvements to signalling systems. Additionally, several viaducts will be constructed and renovated as part of the works.

