Seychelles Regulator Issues Investor Alert Over Crypto Exchange Huobi Global

Jamie Crawley and Ian Allison CoinDesk
The Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) alerted investors Monday over an entity called Huobi Global Limited.

  • The Seychelles regulator believes the entity is linked to cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global and is operating in the country despite never being licensed to do so.
  • The International Business Company (IBC) Huobi Global Limited “appears to be affiliated” with the online trading platform of the same name, the Monday notice states.
  • The FSA is encouraging investors to exercise caution when dealing with the company.
  • Talking to CoinDesk, a Huobi representative said: “Huobi Global Limited is a Seychelles-registered company that is part of Huobi Group. It provides services to global customers in accordance with applicable laws.”
  • The person said the firm’s legal team is drafting a detailed response to the FSA’s notice.
  • Huobi Global’s legal statement on its exchange platform, last updated two years ago, makes multiple references to the laws and regulations of the Republic of Seychelles.
  • CoinDesk reached out to the FSA for comment but had not received a reply by press time.

