Sexual harassment trial against US judiciary comes to close

BOSTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A federal judge presiding over a rare sexual harassment trial involving the U.S. federal judiciary on Thursday questioned whether a former public defender in North Carolina had sufficiently shown that officials mishandled her workplace misconduct complaint.

U.S. District Judge William Young at the end of a non-jury trial in federal court in Asheville, North Carolina, cited an internal investigation as evidence supporting Caryn Strickland's claims that a supervisor engaged in "quid pro quo sexual harassment."

But Young, a Boston-based judge who was assigned the case due to conflicts in North Carolina and heard it remotely, questioned her claim that officials botched the handling of her complaint by not disqualifying Anthony Martinez, the then-top federal prosecutor in the Western District of North Carolina, from reviewing it.

In her closing argument, Strickland, who along with her husband is representing herself, said Martinez was "biased" and should have been disqualified.

But Young said that while Martinez was certainly "hostile" to Strickland, he questioned what "pernicious" role he had played in reviewing her claims that would have deprived her of due process given that he had no formal authority under the court's so-called employment dispute resolution plan to decide her case.

"What process do you think you were due?" Young asked.

The comments came on the final day of a trial that began Dec. 11 in a lawsuit filed in 2020 by Strickland, who worked from 2017 to 2019 in the Federal Public Defender's Office in the Western District of North Carolina.

That office, like others nationwide, provides lawyers for indigent defendants and is part of the federal judiciary.

Judicial employees do not enjoy the protections against workplace harassment of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a subject Strickland testified to Congress about in 2022 in support of legislation to give them greater rights.

Her lawsuit instead was brought based on claims that her constitutional equal protection and due process rights were violated through the mishandling of her complaint about J.P. Davis, her direct supervisor.

She cited a May 18, 2018, "quid pro quo" email Davis sent after they had drinks offering to help her career, saying he had a "plan" to help her raise her pay, adding "just remember I deal in pay-for-stay :)."

"Let me be clear: It was threatening and traumatizing," she told Young on Thursday.

Davis has denied wrongdoing, and Joshua Kolsky, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer defending the judiciary, argued that "none of the conduct was sexual or romantic in nature."

He said 4th Circuit officials worked promptly to investigate her complaint and even improve how misconduct complaints are addressed.

"The federal judiciary takes reports of sexual harassment very seriously," Kolsky said.

Strickland, who says the harassment forced her to resign, is seeking an award of at least $692,881, reflecting the lost earnings she suffered.

Young said he would work on a ruling "with all reasonable speed."

The case is Strickland v. United States, U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, No. 20-66.

For Strickland: Caryn Strickland and Cooper Strickland

For the government: Joshua Kolsky, Madeline McMahon and Danielle Young of the U.S. Department of Justice

