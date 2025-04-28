$SEVN Earnings Results: $SEVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SEVN ($SEVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,590,000, missing estimates of $8,292,600 by $-702,600.
$SEVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SEVN stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 106,656 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,395,060
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 71,110 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $930,118
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. added 60,697 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $793,916
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 48,386 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $632,888
- UBS GROUP AG added 32,335 shares (+287.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,941
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 28,000 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $366,240
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 27,419 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,640
