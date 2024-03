MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Vologda region said on Thursday that a factory belonging to steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM in the city of Cherepovets had been struck by a drone, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

