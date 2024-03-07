News & Insights

Severstal plant in Russia's Cherepovets was hit by drone strike, says local official

March 07, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's Vologda region said on Thursday that a factory belonging to steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM in the city of Cherepovets had been struck by a drone, but that nobody had been hurt and operations had not been disrupted.

Georgy Filomonov, the acting governor of the region, said a drone had hit the plant early in the morning and that state investigators were working on the scene.

"In the Vologda region at the Severstal enterprise this morning there was an incident in the area of the blast furnace which was struck by a drone of unidentified affiliation. The main thing is there are no casualties," he said in a statement.

"In addition, the operation of the furnace was not disrupted and the enterprise is functioning in normal mode."

Severstal earlier on Thursday had spoken of an unspecified "technological incident."

