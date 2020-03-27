Severstal employee suspected of having coronavirus, isolated from others

Adds quarantine of Cherepovets

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM said on Friday one of its employees was suspected of having coronavirus after travelling from Moscow to Cherepovets, where the steel producer's main plant is located, on a business trip with his wife.

Severstal said the employee and those he came into contact with had been isolated and that he did not have any direct contact with production staff.

The head of the Vologda region, where Cherepovets is located, said in a statement two people had received a preliminary diagnosis of suspected coronavirus - a husband and wife pair - and they had been hospitalised.

He also introduced new quarantine restrictions in the region, shutting down all venues where people gather in large numbers, including shopping malls and cafes, the statement said.

