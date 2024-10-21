Severn Trent’s Major Holdings Shift with BlackRock

Severn Trent (GB:SVT) has released an update.

Severn Trent PLC has seen a change in its major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. increased its voting rights to 7.66% as of October 18, 2024. This adjustment, reflecting a rise from a previous 7.54%, highlights BlackRock’s substantial influence in the company. Investors interested in Severn Trent’s stock may find this development significant as it underscores the strategic moves within its shareholder base.

For further insights into GB:SVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.