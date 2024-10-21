News & Insights

Severn Trent’s Major Holdings Shift with BlackRock

October 21, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

Severn Trent (GB:SVT) has released an update.

Severn Trent PLC has seen a change in its major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. increased its voting rights to 7.66% as of October 18, 2024. This adjustment, reflecting a rise from a previous 7.54%, highlights BlackRock’s substantial influence in the company. Investors interested in Severn Trent’s stock may find this development significant as it underscores the strategic moves within its shareholder base.

