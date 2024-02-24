Severn Trent (SVTRF) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 37.59

The average one-year price target for Severn Trent (OTCPK:SVTRF) has been revised to 37.59 / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of 34.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.13 to a high of 68.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from the latest reported closing price of 32.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Severn Trent. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVTRF is 0.43%, an increase of 16.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 41,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 11,743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,243K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 1.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 21.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,021K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 1,831K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 13.96% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 1,746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 20.93% over the last quarter.

