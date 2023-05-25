Severn Trent (SVTRF) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Severn Trent said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.64 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Severn Trent. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVTRF is 0.42%, an increase of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.06% to 38,372K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Severn Trent is 34.86. The forecasts range from a low of 24.13 to a high of $42.64. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of 33.63.

The projected annual revenue for Severn Trent is 2,207MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 11,843K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,709K shares, representing an increase of 26.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 61.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 1,866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares, representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 0.92% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 1,506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 43.66% over the last quarter.

