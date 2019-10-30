Severn Trent names Capgemini UK executive Christine Hodgson as chairwoman

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British water utility Severn Trent Plc SVT.L on Wednesday named Capgemini UK CAPP.PA executive Christine Hodgson as the new chairwoman to replace Andrew Duff next year.

Hodgson will join the company as an independent non-executive director in January next year. Duff has been the company's chairman for more than nine years.

The UK accounting watchdog's revised corporate code came into effect in January, requiring public companies to explain if a board chair has remained unchanged for more than nine years.

Hodgson joined Capgemini in 1997 and was the finance chief for Capgemini UK.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

