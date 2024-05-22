News & Insights

Severn Trent Issues Updated Prospectus

May 22, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Severn Trent (GB:SVT) has released an update.

Severn Trent PLC has announced the publication of a new Supplementary Prospectus, adding to its previous disclosures related to an €8 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The document, which supplements the original prospectus and its prior updates, is now accessible for public viewing. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the prospectus to stay informed about the company’s financial instruments.

