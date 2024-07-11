News & Insights

Severn Trent: FY Financial Performance Remains On Track - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Severn Trent (SVT.L) issued a trading update for the period to 10 July 2024. The Group said the financial performance for the year remains on track and it continues to expect to perform in line with guidance. In the first quarter, the Group has delivered over 300 million pounds of capital investment, and remains on track for guidance of 1.3 billion pounds to 1.5 billion pounds for the year.

Severn Trent noted that it looks forward to receiving PR24 Draft Determination from Ofwat. Later on Thursday, the Group will issue an initial view of the Determination, followed by a comprehensive view on 23 July.

