Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SVBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVBI was $8.38, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.49 and a 96.8% increase over the 52 week low of $4.26.

SVBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SVBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SVBI Dividend History page.

