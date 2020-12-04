Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2020

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SVBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SVBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.03, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVBI was $7.03, representing a -26% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 65.1% increase over the 52 week low of $4.26.

SVBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SVBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42.

