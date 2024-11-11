Severfield Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield plc, the UK leader in structural steel, has appointed Ian McAulay as a non-executive director, enhancing their board with his vast experience in the environmental and utility sectors. McAulay’s strategic and commercial expertise is expected to support Severfield’s growth and diversification efforts. His appointment completes the company’s recent board recruitment drive.

