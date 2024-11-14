Severfield PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield PLC has repurchased 225,000 of its own shares at a consistent price of 88 pence per share as part of its share buy-back program. This move, executed through Panmure Liberum Capital Limited on the London Stock Exchange, aims to enhance shareholder value. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 301,697,340, which shareholders can use to assess their stake in the company.

For further insights into GB:SFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.