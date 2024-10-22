Severfield PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 55,000 ordinary shares at a consistent price of 83.40 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. The company plans to cancel these shares, which affects the total voting rights now standing at 302,452,340. This strategic move is part of Severfield’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

