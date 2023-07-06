Severfield (LSE:SFR) Price Target Increased by 7.58% to 108.63

The average one-year price target for Severfield (LSE:SFR) has been revised to 108.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.58% from the prior estimate of 100.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.19% from the latest reported closing price of 70.00 / share.

Severfield Maintains 4.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.57%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Severfield. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFR is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 4,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,381K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,108K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 698K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 242K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 117K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

