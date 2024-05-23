Severfield Executes Share Buy-Back and Cancels Shares

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield plc has announced the repurchase of 16,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging from 71.00 to 72.00 pence per share, with an average price of 71.81 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of voting rights to 308,634,829. The repurchase is in line with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 AGM and is part of an ongoing share buy-back program.

