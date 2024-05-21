Severfield Engages in Share Buy-Back

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield plc has recently purchased 62,500 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 73.30 to 74.00 pence per share, averaging at 73.86 pence. These shares are set to be cancelled, which may affect the total voting rights, now standing at 308,650,829. This move is part of a share buy-back program that was previously announced and authorized by shareholders.

