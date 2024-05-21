News & Insights

Stocks

Severfield Engages in Share Buy-Back

May 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield plc has recently purchased 62,500 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 73.30 to 74.00 pence per share, averaging at 73.86 pence. These shares are set to be cancelled, which may affect the total voting rights, now standing at 308,650,829. This move is part of a share buy-back program that was previously announced and authorized by shareholders.

For further insights into GB:SFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.