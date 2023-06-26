News & Insights

Severe weather disrupts operations at BP's Indiana refinery -local media

Credit: REUTERS/John Gress

June 26, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - An operational disruption at BP's BP.L 435,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, owing to severe weather led to unplanned flaring on Monday, ABC 7 reported on its news website.

The company could not be reached immediately for further details.

Residents across northwest Indiana reported a sulfur odor from the refinery, the media report said, citing the Porter County Emergency Management Agency, adding that there was not immediate threat to the community.

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the U.S. Midwest and South on Sunday, damaging several homes and leaving at least one person dead in Indiana, authorities said on Monday.

Outage tracking website PowerOutage.us said that about half a million customers faced power outages in the U.S. Midwest and South on Monday morning.

