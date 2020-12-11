Severe drought to hit Namibia's meat industry after cattle herds decimated

WINDHOEK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Namibia's state-owned meat processing and marketing firm Meatco said on Friday it expects to slaughter 66% less meat in 2020 due to a shortage of cattle following a devastating drought in 2019 that decimated herds.

Agriculture contributes about 5% to Namibia’s economy but farming including cattle raising contributes to nearly two-thirds of the population’s income.

“During the 2019 financial year we slaughtered over 116,000 head of cattle. 2020 has been a difficult year, because by the end of the 2020/21 financial year we would most likely only have slaughtered approximately 39,000 head of cattle,” Meatco Chairperson Johnnie Hamman said.

The southern African desert nation faced a possible famine in 2019 after dam levels fell below 20%, a drop officials blamed on climate change and the worst drought in almost a century that also hit South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Namibia is the second African country after South Africa to meet China’s stringent import conditions for bone-in beef last year and became the first African country to export red meat to the United States.

The arid southern African nation, known for free-range, hormone-free beef, was set to export 860 tonnes of various beef cuts in 2020 to the United States, rising to 5,000 tonnes by 2025.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa Editing by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Marguerita Choy)

