Oil
PFE

Several virus variants may reduce vaccine effectiveness - UK chief medical officer

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

There are several variants of the coronavirus that might reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - There are several variants of the coronavirus that might reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.

"There were several variants that look very similar to one another in many ways, which actually could have slightly reduced ... or in some cases, more than slightly reduced, effectiveness from the vaccine," Whitty said.

"In which case ... scientists redesign the vaccine, and that allows to re-vaccinate against the new variant."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More