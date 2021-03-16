Several U.S. States join Texas lawsuit against Google

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas and others against Google, which accuse it of breaking antitrust law to boost its already dominant online advertising business, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

The lawsuit was one of five filed last year by the federal government or states against two big tech platforms, Alphabet's Google and Facebook.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)

