Several Tehran gas stations face service disruption -state TV

December 18, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Services at several gas stations in the Iranian capital were disrupted on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, with the cause of the disruption not immediately clear.

In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

