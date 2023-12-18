Several Tehran gas stations face service disruption -state TV

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Services at several gas stations in the Iranian capital were disrupted on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, with the cause of the disruption not immediately clear.

In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

